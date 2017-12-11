Menu
He admitted to killing his pregnant girlfriend for a seriously frightening reason, Tennessee police say
No one knows for sure what happens to us after death, but one doctor claims he may have the answers.

Brain surgeon Dr. Eben Alexander fell into a coma in 2008 after a battle with meningoencephalitis, a brain infection that he only had a two percent shot at surviving, reports the Independent. The doctor’s family placed him on a ventilator because he reportedly didn’t have much time left on earth.


After surviving the deadly illness, Alexander, 63, penned a book about the experience, “Living in a Mindful Universe: A Neurosurgeon’s Journey Into the Heart of Consciousness,” where he claimed that before he woke up, he was able to see the proverbial “light,” writing:

It was a circular entity, emitting heavily music that I called the Spinning Melody. The light opened up like a rip. And I felt myself going through the rip, up into a valley of lush and fertile greenery, where waterfalls glowed into crystal pools. There were clouds, like marshmallow puffs of pink and white. Behind them, the sky was a rich blue-back, with trees, fields and animals and people. There was water, too, flowing in rivers or descending as rain. Mists rose from the pulsing surfaces of these waters and fish glided beneath them.

The lucky doctor isn’t the first to share his experience on the after life — The Near Death Experience Research Foundation has been set up to research those with related experiences. If he’s cracked the code on what it’s like to be in the “Good Place,” well, we’ll all just have to find out for ourselves!

Christabel Duah
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
