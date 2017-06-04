Bristol Palin fires back with five reasons Kathy Griffin isn’t the victim — here’s what she said

Kathy Griffin went looking for controversy when she posed with a mask depicting the bloody severed head of President Donald Trump, and she found it — more, perhaps, than she was ready for.

“I don’t think I’ll have a career after this,” she said in a recent press conference. “I’m gonna be honest. He [Trump] broke me.”

The photo shoot attracted near-universal disgust and outrage and led to Griffin losing contracts and appearances, including the loss of a commercial with toilet seat company Squatty Potty.





Some of Griffin’s most frequent targets have been members of the Palin family, even Sarah Palin’s son Trig, who was born with Down syndrome.

Vegas this Friday night! 2 shows at Mandalay Bay. Oh, Palin, ur goin down so hard, you'd better just stay in Wasilla w ur "retarded baby" — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 29, 2009

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin told the comic to “suck it up, cupcake,” and now her daughter Bristol has chimed in as well.

She wrote a blog post called “Five reasons Kathy Griffin Isn’t a Victim in the Eyes of a Palin,” in which she lays out her case against the comedian.

That includes cutting remarks made by Griffin about Palin’s weight, dating former boyfriend Levi Johnston and asking him to take her to the Palin home, pledging to “bring down” 16-year-old Willow Palin, and blaming mom Sarah Palin for the shooting of Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords.

She closes with: “Our president didn’t break you; you broke yourself, and you’re continuing to break any sort of ‘comedic career’ by blaming everyone else. “