Menu
Gym Read this Next

A gym owner took photos of women's butts as they worked out, and his reaction made it even worse
Advertisement

Many were excited to see a narrowed down list of cities for Amazon’s second headquarters, which was released on Thursday.


Some quick observations were made.

A few expressed doubts about the logistics of placing the new headquarters in certain locations.

Some welcomed Amazon with open arms.

While others remained a bit more skeptical of the news.

For many, there was more concern about the way the company would treat its new city, not vice versa.

And, most importantly, there were several jokes to be had.

(H/T Twitter)

RELATED: School tells kids not to dress as YouTubers for “World of Work Day” — and ignites a debate

Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A gym owner took photos of women’s butts as they worked out, and his reaction made it even worse

A gym owner took photos of women’s butts as they worked out, and his reaction made it even worse

Why Walmart’s 1 million hourly workers are about to see their paychecks get bigger

Why Walmart’s 1 million hourly workers are about to see their paychecks get bigger

Now Sears is announcing plans to close more than 100 stores nationwide

Now Sears is announcing plans to close more than 100 stores nationwide

A string of stores may be staring down the barrel of bankruptcy in 2018 — is your favorite on the list?

A string of stores may be staring down the barrel of bankruptcy in 2018 — is your favorite on the list?

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement