Bill Gates just admitted that he doesn’t even own a Windows phone

Even Bill Gates has forsaken his own company’s phone.
The Microsoft CEO revealed that he has an Android during an interview with Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.” He made sure to add that he was using “a lot of Microsoft software” on his Android. And he didn’t just (accidentally) shade his own phone, he made sure to add that he wasn’t on iPhone’s team either.
“I happen to use all Windows based PCs. The phone that I have — I recently switched to an Android phone with lots of Microsoft software,” Gates said.
The internet was completely shook at the revelation:
