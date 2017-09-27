Bill Gates just admitted that he doesn’t even own a Windows phone

Even Bill Gates has forsaken his own company’s phone.

The Microsoft CEO revealed that he has an Android during an interview with Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.” He made sure to add that he was using “a lot of Microsoft software” on his Android. And he didn’t just (accidentally) shade his own phone, he made sure to add that he wasn’t on iPhone’s team either.

“I happen to use all Windows based PCs. The phone that I have — I recently switched to an Android phone with lots of Microsoft software,” Gates said.





The internet was completely shook at the revelation:

My first and only thought when reading this headline: Bill Gates was still using a Windows Phone?! https://t.co/YzLaAycvl3 — Chris Bohatka (@cjb5790) September 27, 2017

Even Bill Gates is now using an #Android phone, NOT a #Windows phone. He used to be a #Microsoft CEO who ever had a mission to put "Windows everywhere". 😊 — Mʀ Bee (@pak_lebah) September 27, 2017

I threaten my daughters with a Windows phone if they break/lose theirs but not even Bill gates has one now 😂 https://t.co/XV2lRonXoX — Frank Jennings (@thecloudlawyer) September 27, 2017

As @brainstuck has switched to iPhone & even Bill Gates uses Android, I'm the only Windows Phone user left. Accepting interview requests. — Sudhamshu Hebbar (@sudhamshu) September 27, 2017

Bill Gates now uses an Android phone – It is the world's most-used computing platform, so sure why not? https://t.co/b0xzlcinl3 — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) September 26, 2017

Biggest downside of being @BillGates must be to not be able to use and enjoy an iPhone — Pushkar Ranade (@magicsilicon) September 26, 2017

