Fox Business host Stuart Varney exclaimed on his show “Varney & Co.” last Thursday that in his 40 years of covering money on television, he’s never seen anything like the market surge that’s happening now.





RELATED: Airlines announce $1,000 bonuses for employees

Varney began by saying that he sees President Donald Trump as “emboldened” since he signed the tax cut bill into law just like the market, which hit a milestone on Thursday never before seen.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed above 25,000 for the first time in its 121-year history, according to USA Today.

USA Today also linked rising stock prices to “economic recovery and optimism that the Republican tax-cut bill will provide a fresh boost for U.S. growth and help American companies make more money,” which has certainly been a feather in the cap of President Trump.

Dow goes from 18,589 on November 9, 2016, to 25,075 today, for a new all-time Record. Jumped 1000 points in last 5 weeks, Record fastest 1000 point move in history. This is all about the Make America Great Again agenda! Jobs, Jobs, Jobs. Six trillion dollars in value created! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

Varney said he’s never seen anything like it.

RELATED: McConnell says he’s “warming up” to Trump’s tweets

“I’ve been covering money on television for 40 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this. Since the election all the major indicators have gone up by roughly one third,” he said. “And this record-shattering rally has added nearly $7 trillion to the value of America’s companies. I’ve never seen anything like that.”