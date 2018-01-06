Menu
Sears Read this Next

Now Sears is announcing plans to close more than 100 stores nationwide
Advertisement

Fox Business host Stuart Varney exclaimed on his show “Varney & Co.” last Thursday that in his 40 years of covering money on television, he’s never seen anything like the market surge that’s happening now.


RELATED: Airlines announce $1,000 bonuses for employees

Varney began by saying that he sees President Donald Trump as “emboldened” since he signed the tax cut bill into law just like the market, which hit a milestone on Thursday never before seen.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed above 25,000 for the first time in its 121-year history, according to USA Today. 

USA Today also linked rising stock prices to “economic recovery and optimism that the Republican tax-cut bill will provide a fresh boost for U.S. growth and help American companies make more money,” which has certainly been a feather in the cap of President Trump.

Varney said he’s never seen anything like it.

RELATED: McConnell says he’s “warming up” to Trump’s tweets

“I’ve been covering money on television for 40 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this. Since the election all the major indicators have gone up by roughly one third,” he said. “And this record-shattering rally has added nearly $7 trillion to the value of America’s companies. I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Matt Naham About the author:
Matt Naham is the Weekend Editor  for Rare. Follow him on Twitter @matt_naham.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Now Sears is announcing plans to close more than 100 stores nationwide

Now Sears is announcing plans to close more than 100 stores nationwide

A string of stores may be staring down the barrel of bankruptcy in 2018 — is your favorite on the list?

A string of stores may be staring down the barrel of bankruptcy in 2018 — is your favorite on the list?

This nasty Golden Corral somehow reopened the same day 20 disgusting health violations shut it down

This nasty Golden Corral somehow reopened the same day 20 disgusting health violations shut it down

iOS 11 has an “Emergency SOS” feature that everyone should enable right now

iOS 11 has an “Emergency SOS” feature that everyone should enable right now

A Swiss chocolatier gifts the world a new chocolate called “Ruby chocolate”

A Swiss chocolatier gifts the world a new chocolate called “Ruby chocolate”

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement