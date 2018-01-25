They’re not technically free, but Amazon Prime’s sample boxes come pretty close!

The online giant sells a number of sample boxes exclusively to Prime members that are filled with things like beauty supplies, coffee and tea, dog treats and more.





Here’s how it works: You buy a sample box, then Amazon gives you an equal credit for a future purchase.

For example, the Skin Care and Hair Care Sample Box costs $9.99 and comes with at least 10 samples. I ordered one and got the following items:

Aquaphor Advanced Therapy Ointment Body Spray

Simple Cleansing Facial Wipes

Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Shampoo & Conditioner

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips

Le Petit Marseillais Extra Gentle Shower Cream

Oral-B Glide Pro-Health Deep Clean Cool Mint Flavor Floss

Acure Organics Coconut and Argan Oil Cleansing Towelettes

Nivea Oil Infused Lotion Vanilla and Almond Oil

GLISS Hair Repair Shampoo

GLISS Hair Repair Conditioner

Aveeno Skin Relief Gentle Scent Lotion For Extra Dry Skin

Aveeno Skin Relief Gentle Scent Body Wash

You’ll find instructions to redeem your Amazon credit inside the sample box. You can use your credit by visiting amazon.com/sample-boxes, but it’s only good on select items in a particular product category.

I was able to choose from 370 beauty and personal care items, including regular sizes of the samples.

There are a few things I noticed while browsing the selection: Many of the qualifying products are more expensive than the credit amount, some of them are add-on items, and others are only available with Prime Pantry.

If you don’t want to owe anything, sort items by price. I found something for $9.99 — the exact amount of the credit.

Not interested in beauty and personal care samples? Here are some of the other boxes that Amazon offers, which typically take a week or two to ship:

“Amazon sample boxes are a great way to try products without a huge commitment; then with the future credit you can get your money back, making the initial box free,” said Charis Brown of ClarkDeals.com.

Before you buy a sample box, follow Clark’s #1 Amazon rule and read the reviews! Some boxes are better than others.

