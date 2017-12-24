Menu
ramrecall Read this Next

Millions of America's most popular trucks can shift out of park without warning -- here's what we know
Advertisement

Claire’s is recalling some children’s makeup over concerns it contains asbestos.

A woman who works at a law firm that specializes in asbestos litigation was working with a lab on another case when she decided to have her 6-year-old daughter’s makeup tested, and she discovered it contained asbestos.


“You assume that when you’re purchasing it, it is safe,” Kristiana Warner told WPRI. “I remember literally sinking to the ground just being like, ‘Oh my gosh!’”

RELATED: Fiat Chrysler announces Ram truck recall

A total of 17 makeup varieties including eye shadows, blushes and compact powders from nine states were tested by the Scientific Analytical Institute.

“(They) all tested positive at alarming rates,” the institute said.

Claire’s pulled the items from shelves after learning of the report’s findings.

“We work closely with our vendors to ensure our products are tested and assessed in line with the relevant country regulations and guidelines,” the company told WPRI. “We have taken the precautionary measure of pulling the items in question from sale, and will be conducting an immediate investigation into the alleged issues. Once we have more information and have the results of the investigation we will take the necessary action.”

Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

Millions of America’s most popular trucks can shift out of park without warning — here’s what we know
Business

Millions of America’s most popular trucks can shift out of park without warning — here’s what we know

,
Walmart’s new service suggests that the company is reconsidering “always low prices”
Business

Walmart’s new service suggests that the company is reconsidering “always low prices”

,
This nasty Golden Corral somehow reopened the same day 20 disgusting health violations shut it down
Business

This nasty Golden Corral somehow reopened the same day 20 disgusting health violations shut it down

This retail giant’s credit card machines broke on Black Friday and customers raged
Business

This retail giant’s credit card machines broke on Black Friday and customers raged

,
Advertisement