McDonald’s is now testing the “McVegan” sandwich

McDonald’s announced a vegan burger and the internet is pretty split on how to handle the news.
It was recently announced that McDonald’s would sell a meatless burger, aptly named the “McVegan.”
Vegans were super down with the burger.
Like super down.
Some observers chose a more cautionary route.
Others got straight to the point with their opposition.
But, there’s just one thing to consider: Vegans in America will have to fly to Finland for the burger.
