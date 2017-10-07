McDonald’s is now testing the “McVegan” sandwich

McDonald’s announced a vegan burger and the internet is pretty split on how to handle the news.

It was recently announced that McDonald’s would sell a meatless burger, aptly named the “McVegan.”

Been waiting my whole life for this “Can I get a McVegan Burger and a 20 box of chicken nuggets” https://t.co/EbUOenCtlS — LiamK (@LJK_YT) October 6, 2017

Vegans were super down with the burger.

Yassssssssssss mäkkärin vegaaninen burgeri. En olis 10v sitten uskonut olevani tässä.#wearewinning pic.twitter.com/nJd5iV1sif — Suvi Auvinen (@suviauvi) October 5, 2017

I'm #vegan, and I'd go to @McDonalds to order the #McVegan in a heartbeat (as long as the beef/dairy powder is removed from the fries). 👍Ⓥ🍔 — Richard🌻 (@Richarddd) October 5, 2017

can't wait to get a mcvegan at 4am https://t.co/7otDFfRVQS — spookgay (@avocxdhoe) October 6, 2017

Like super down.

I want this in my mouth https://t.co/EJwWCphW4B — pumpCait spice☕🎃 (@Caitofthenorth) October 6, 2017

Some observers chose a more cautionary route.

"The McVegan, which is somehow simultaneously a no-brainer and a word that feels very, very wrong." https://t.co/zIYf6VSHjS via @people — Andy Lamey (@amlamey) October 6, 2017

"The fact that McDonald’s is finally entering the fray with the McVegan suggests that the meatless trend is here to stay." ummm — 🦇Batt Speider🕷 (@mattlaschneider) October 6, 2017

Others got straight to the point with their opposition.





McDonald’s is testing out a vegan burger called the Mcvegan. That’s a hell Mcno from me. — Tonya (@tonyamiller04) October 6, 2017

The only reason I'd get a McVegan is if I'm twisted beyond belief at 3am and there's literally no other options — Captain 🅥 (@SolarPapi) October 6, 2017

But, there’s just one thing to consider: Vegans in America will have to fly to Finland for the burger.

If you want to try the McVegan, you have to go to the depths of Finland: https://t.co/GHrFZT8G8S pic.twitter.com/VdjVS1yZKj — Erin Valois (@evalois) October 6, 2017

"@McDonalds releases the McVegan in Finland." Hubby: "Well I guess that settles where we're going on our next vacation." 🇫🇮🍔 — Laura (@BeyondBlush11) October 6, 2017

(H/T Twitter)