McDonald’s is now testing the “McVegan” sandwich
@suviauvi/Twitter
Business

McDonald’s is now testing the “McVegan” sandwich

Article will continue after advertisement

McDonald’s announced a vegan burger and the internet is pretty split on how to handle the news.

It was recently announced that McDonald’s would sell a meatless burger, aptly named the “McVegan.”

Vegans were super down with the burger.

Like super down.

Some observers chose a more cautionary route.

Others got straight to the point with their opposition.


But, there’s just one thing to consider: Vegans in America will have to fly to Finland for the burger.

RELATED: Person claims that marijuana doesn’t impair you — and Twitter fired back immediately

(H/T Twitter)

Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
View More Articles
Tags
Advertisement
Loading...
Advertisement