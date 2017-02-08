More bad news on the horizon for Ivanka Trump as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls are told to hide her merchandise

According to the New York Times, T.J. Maxx and Marshalls were instructed last week to stop featuring Ivanka Trump’s fashion merchandise separately from other lines in their stores and to throw away all Ivanka Trump signs.

“Effective immediately, please remove all Ivanka Trump merchandise from features and mix into the runs,” a note written to employees reads. “All Ivanka Trump signs should be discarded.”

Doreen Thompson, a spokesperson for TJX Companies, which owns T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, confirmed that the note was legitimate.





“The communication was intended to instruct stores to mix this line of merchandise into our racks, not to remove it from the sales floor,” she informed the Times. “We offer a rapidly changing selection of merchandise for our customers, and brands are featured based on a number of factors.”

Thompson did not indicate whether the instructions to discard the Ivanka Trump signs were unusual. However, an anonymous employee stated that she’s never received a request like so in the entire seven years she’s worked for the company.

The move comes after other retailers, such as Nordstrom, are breaking ties with the Trump brands. While such decisions have been met with praise from the anti-Trump crowd, his supporters have already begun tweeting #BoycottNordstrom. The president himself even weighed in on the matter, tweeting on Wednesday morning, “My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!”

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

