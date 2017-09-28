One company is allegedly offering some refunds to viewers upset by the NFL anthem protests

Some DirectTV customers are reportedly getting a refund for their subscription to its “Sunday Ticket” package if they say the protests are the reason for canceling the service.
The Wall Street Journal reached out to customer service representatives at DirectTV and got a variety of answers about the refunds. Some said that there would be no refunds while other representatives said that a prorated refund would be provided.
DirectTV declined to comment on the refunds, according to Bloomberg.com
The package costs around $280 per season and includes every Sunday NFL game.