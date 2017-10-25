Business

People aren’t feeling Amazon’s new delivery service, which will let people enter your home

Article will continue after advertisement

Amazon’s new home delivery service is being met with a great deal of skepticism.

The company announced Amazon Key, a special lock that would allow deliveries inside of a customer’s home, in a Wednesday press release. Amazon Prime members can purchase an Amazon Key In-Home Kit, which starts at $249.99, which includes an Amazon Cloud Cam and a smart lock compatible with the new service.

Amazon Key not only offers in-home deliveries, but also in-home services, such as cleaning and pet-sitting. Customers can use the Amazon Cloud Cam to watch the entries into their home.


RELATED: These new “Millennial” McDonald’s burger ingredients are a little too real

And while the service sounds cool enough to some, others were quick to share their hangups.

RELATED: This couple ordered bins from Amazon — what they got instead had them calling the police

Others are wondering how far the company is going to take its innovation.

Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
View More Articles
Tags
Advertisement
Loading...
Advertisement