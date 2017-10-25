People aren’t feeling Amazon’s new delivery service, which will let people enter your home

Amazon’s new home delivery service is being met with a great deal of skepticism.

The company announced Amazon Key, a special lock that would allow deliveries inside of a customer’s home, in a Wednesday press release. Amazon Prime members can purchase an Amazon Key In-Home Kit, which starts at $249.99, which includes an Amazon Cloud Cam and a smart lock compatible with the new service.

Amazon Key not only offers in-home deliveries, but also in-home services, such as cleaning and pet-sitting. Customers can use the Amazon Cloud Cam to watch the entries into their home.





And while the service sounds cool enough to some, others were quick to share their hangups.

I'm excited to watch the 2030 Netflix docudrama about the Amazon Key murders — Larissa Barrett (@larlibarrett) October 25, 2017

*Calls Customer Service* Hi. I used the Amazon Key service and now my Xbox is missing. Also, they let my cat out. I’d like to cancel. — Kevin Plantz (@KevinPlantz) October 25, 2017

I can't imagine there were a lot of women (or perhaps any) on the team that came up with Amazon Key. Good lord. — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 25, 2017

The new season of Dateline is brought to you by Amazon Key – bringing stalkers and victims together in a hip new way. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) October 25, 2017

Me, greeting an Amazon Key courier pic.twitter.com/ZYBhv0AV3K — Alex Zalben (@azalben) October 25, 2017

Amazon, the company that put a microphone in your kitchen, now wants to be able to open your front door. https://t.co/P158YanhgQ pic.twitter.com/iFKjJS832B — Brad Heath (@bradheath) October 25, 2017

Others are wondering how far the company is going to take its innovation.

AMAZON RENDER IS A NEW SERVICE THAT ALLOWS YOU TO REVIEW YOUR FELLOW HUMANS, AND WHEN THEY DROP TO TWO STARS OR BELOW, TURN THEM INTO FOOD FOR YOUR FAMILY You'll need a new Oculus Implant and a standard-issue sausage grinder — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) October 25, 2017