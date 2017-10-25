People aren’t feeling Amazon’s new delivery service, which will let people enter your home

Amazon’s new home delivery service is being met with a great deal of skepticism.
The company announced Amazon Key, a special lock that would allow deliveries inside of a customer’s home, in a Wednesday press release. Amazon Prime members can purchase an Amazon Key In-Home Kit, which starts at $249.99, which includes an Amazon Cloud Cam and a smart lock compatible with the new service.
Amazon Key not only offers in-home deliveries, but also in-home services, such as cleaning and pet-sitting. Customers can use the Amazon Cloud Cam to watch the entries into their home.
And while the service sounds cool enough to some, others were quick to share their hangups.
Others are wondering how far the company is going to take its innovation.