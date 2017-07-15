Reebok just made their position on Donald Trump known by taking a shot at his French Trip via Twitter

President Donald Trump’s trip to France was seen as successful on almost all fronts. He strengthened our relationship with our oldest ally, and personally, he seemed to have a very good relationship with French President Emmanuel Macron. However, like all international trips, there were a few blunders.

One of the most noticeable missteps was the moment that President Trump remarked on the French first lady’s body, saying, “You’re in such good shape,” then noting to President Macron, “she’s in such good physical shape. Beautiful.” Trump has been attacked for remarks seen as sexist before, and unsurprisingly, he took a bit of heat for his comments about Mrs. Macron.





On Twitter, sports apparel brand Reebok made a joke at the president’s expense.

In case you were wondering when it IS appropriate to say, "You're in such good shape…beautiful,"… THIS: pic.twitter.com/Z1cnnRD8Ut — Reebok (@Reebok) July 14, 2017

The tweet includes a chart, reading, “When is it appropriate to say, ‘You’re in such good shape…beautiful.'” Then the chart branched off to a number of situations including, “Are you a world leader greeting a spouse of a head of state?” The tweet drew a lot of backlash from Trump supporters on twitter who left remarks like, “You just lost a customer.”

