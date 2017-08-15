The trend of business leaders distancing themselves from President Trump continues to intensify

Business leaders who agreed to sit on President Trump’s advisory boards have come under criticism, but many of them have decided to cut their associations with President Trump.

While business and manufacturing councils are not generally extremely influential, President Trump’s administration was expected to focus heavily on business-oriented initiatives. However, the White House appears to have lost some of the dialogue with its councils.

Three leaders left directly after Trump’s remarks on the Charlottesville rally.

Scott Paul – President of the Alliance for American Manufacturing – left August 15

Paul wrote that leaving the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative is “the right thing to do.”





Kevin Plank – Under Armour founder/CEO – left August 14

Plank wrote in a press release “Under Armour engages in innovation and sports, not politics.” He added, “I am appreciative of the opportunity to have served.”

Kenneth Frazier – Merck & Co. CEO – left August 14

Frazier wrote “America’s leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expression of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy…I feel a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and racism.”

Two CEOs quit after President Trump announced he was leaving the Paris Climate Accord.

Elon Musk – SpaceX & Tesla CEO – left June 1

Musk tweeted “Climate Change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.”

Robert Iger – Walt Disney Company CEO – left June 1

Iger tweeted, “I’ve resigned from the president’s council over the Paris Agreement withdrawal.”