These new “Millennial” McDonald’s burger ingredients are a little too real

Millennials are an important demographic to restaurants because they eat out more often than other generations such as Generation X and Baby Boomers.

According to a recent study, Millennials spend more of their income at restaurants than they do at grocery stores.

McDonald’s is attempting to cash in on that trend by offering new ingredients that the fast food giant thinks will appeal to this all-important generation of consumers.

In July, the company started offering burgers and sandwiches with a Siracha Big Mac sauce and kale. Both ingredients have found, at least temporarily, a cult following among Millenials.





Inc. Magazine sent out a tweet saying that McDonald’s had added Millennials’ “favorite ingredient,” but people on social media took issue with that assertion, so they decided to offer some of their own suggestions — and some were just too real.

Never had a burger with "being content with yourself and not emotionally exhausted in an age of social media", excited to taste https://t.co/sqSzgItvlj — Nikhil Krishnan (@nikillinit) October 13, 2017

Remarkable how they got avocado toast AND being unable to afford a mortgage payment onto a single burger. https://t.co/I6MliDp6wk — Jimmy Geurts (@JimmyGeurts) October 13, 2017

didn't realize you could put student loan forgiveness in a burger https://t.co/gFsoQ7SN6h — Kate Scareonoff 💀 (@KateAronoff) October 13, 2017

how are they gonna make a front facing camera delicious https://t.co/cpL3F33GnV — Joel Pavelski (@joelcifer) October 13, 2017

Other Twitter users, however, were just upset that their real favorite food ingredient, namely avocado, wasn’t being offered.

I think you misspelled 🥑 — Alex Hardy 🦊 (@CantHardyWait) October 13, 2017

How is this NOT avocado? They are like 18 months behind on what Millenials like. https://t.co/279urchABp — Paul REᗡЯUM (@PaulReda) October 13, 2017

What are some of your suggestions for Millennials’ favorite ingredients?

