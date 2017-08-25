Whole Foods and Amazon team up to make healthy food more affordable

Whole Foods will “offer lower prices on a selection of best-selling staples” for Amazon Prime members starting Monday, both companies announced in a joint press release.

“We’re determined to make healthy and organic food affordable for everyone. Everybody should be able to eat Whole Foods Market quality – we will lower prices without compromising Whole Foods Market’s long-held commitment to the highest standards,” explained AmazonWorldwide Consumer CEO Jeff Wilke.

The change will affect some of the following products:

Customers will enjoy lower prices on products like Whole Trade bananas, organic avocados, organic large brown eggs, organic responsibly-farmed salmon and tilapia, organic baby kale and baby lettuce, animal-welfare-rated 85% lean ground beef, creamy and crunchy almond butter, organic Gala and Fuji apples, organic rotisserie chicken, 365 Everyday Value organic butter, and much more.





Grocery products will also be available to ship via “Amazon.com, AmazonFresh, Prime Pantry and Prime Now” either to a local Whole Foods or an Amazon user’s home. Whole Foods customers can also expect to see Amazon Lockers in select stores.

The partnership won’t just stop at food, though. The companies plan to offer other discounts in the coming years.