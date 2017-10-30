Casey Anthony’s father says he’s seen his dead granddaughter since her death

George Anthony says his 2-year-old granddaughter Caylee Anthony has come to him “in the flesh” — despite being found dead in 2008.

In an interview airing on “Crime Watch Daily” on Monday, George tells host Chris Hansen he’s seen his granddaughter in the family home”on a couple of occasions”– and his wife Cindy believes him.

Caylee Anthony was reported missing in June 2008. After a search that lasted months, her remains were found in December 2008, just a few hundred feet from the family’s home in Orlando, Florida. Caylee’s mother, Casey, was charged with murdering her own child but acquitted in 2011. Casey’s parents insist Caylee is still around.





“I’ve seen Caylee on a couple of occasions,” he says in a sneak peek of the interview obtained by PEOPLE.

“Was it an apparition?” Hansen asks.

“No, no. I’ve seen her in the flesh in my house. In my house. One time she woke me up in the morning just tapping on me with her little finger like she used to do. ‘JoJo wake up,'” George answers. “JoJo” was what Caylee called her grandfather.

RELATED: Casey Anthony’s parents say she’s got another thing coming if she does a reality TV show

Was it a dream? Hansen asks. “It wasn’t a dream. It was like you and I are talking right now,” George answers.

George says he believes their strong connection and love keeps Caylee’s spirit in their home.

“That’s not an imagination. That’s love, and that’s a connection that I wish more people could have,” he said.

Hansen also asks the Anthonys if they believe Casey intentionally killed her daughter.

“I don’t think she intentionally wanted [to kill Caylee] but she should be in jail because of Caylee not being here,” George says.