Casey Anthony’s parents say she’s got another thing coming if she does a reality TV show

As a rumor swirls that the infamous Casey Anthony and O.J. Simpson might get involved in a reality TV show together, Anthony’s parents George and Cindy have preempted that by threatening to sue their daughter.

RELATED: Casey Anthony makes headlines after being photographed playing with a baby

George and Cindy Anthony, in an interview with Crime Watch Daily, reacted to the prospect of their daughter profiting off of the death of their granddaughter, Caylee, by saying that they would sue, the Orlando Sentinel reported.





Cindy Anthony said that her daughter needs to stop blaming everyone else and that she believes she is mentally ill.

“Casey, be true to yourself, start being honest with yourself, and own everything. Quit putting blame on everybody else,” she said. “I think Casey is mentally ill.”

Casey Anthony’s father, George, made it clear that he doesn’t want to see his daughter again.

RELATED: Casey Anthony shares her thoughts on the possibility of having more children

“Stay away. Stay away from me,” he said. “If she wants a relationship with her mom, she’s got a lot of explaining to do, but I don’t want to hear it no more. I don’t want to see her.”

Anthony was acquitted in 2011 of killing her 2-year-old daughter after she was accused of murder and is now living in Florida.