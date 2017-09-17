Watch the scary moment a Porsche spun out at a car show and put people in the hospital

A recent Cars and Coffee in Boise, Idaho, almost turned deadly when the driver of a Porsche Boxster Spyder lost control as they left the event, sliding into a crowd of people. Eleven had to be hospitalized.

Windshield of car looks smashed in. Crash on Overland in front of Edwards 21 pic.twitter.com/OxyGHZJQHV — Katy Moeller (@KatyMoeller) September 16, 2017

“You could hear the screaming,” said Justin King, a car enthusiast in town from Nashville told the Idaho Statesman. “There were people’s shoes that went flying. There was at least one youngster, less than 10, he was kind of unconscious.”

“People like to show off when they leave these events,” King added.





Cars and Coffee events all over the country draw car owners and enthusiasts about once a month.

The regular events are a way for car enthusiasts to show off their rides, talk to like-minded people and see some tires squeal. As they leave the meet-up, some car owners take the chance to peel out of the parking lot in front of the crowd at the event.

The driver is cooperating with police. Similar crashes have happened at these events before, sometimes involving Ford Mustangs.