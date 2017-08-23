16-year-old student repeatedly pummels his teacher in the head during class

Police arrested a 16-year-old Wisconsin student after he was caught on video punching his teacher in the middle of class.

The shocking cell phone footage shows a confrontation between the student and the Milwaukee Public School teacher escalate as they yell unintelligibly at each other. The student lunges at the teacher, knocks him to the ground and begins punching him. Once on the ground, the student continues to repeatedly punch his teacher in the head.

RELATED: Watch: Elderly woman with an American flag gets dragged by violent protester in Boston





Police currently do not know the circumstances surrounding the fight, but they have said that the student was arrested at the school and is awaiting possible charges of Battery to a School District Official. The teacher’s injuries were not life-threatening, and the charges will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

“Violence at MPS is a great concern to the community. Actions like this need criminal charges to send a message, and hold the student responsible for their reckless and dangerous behavior,” Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan said in a statement. “I applaud the many great teachers and students at MPS, however, there is a segment of students who choose to behave inappropriately and criminally, which robs other students and teachers of an opportunity to build a safe learning environment.”

RELATED: A strong kick from an MMA fighter killed a Russian powerlifting champion in a street brawl