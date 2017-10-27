94-year-old grandma completes her bucket list with this amazing birthday adventure

A Pennsylvania woman who just turned 94 found an unusual way to celebrate her birthday. She jumped out of a plane.

Eila Campbell of Williamsport said she might not “make it for another year,” so she decided to go skydiving with her granddaughter and great-granddaughter, PennLive reported.

“This year, when I’m going to be this age, this old, I figured I’ll never make it for another year,” Campbell told WNEP before executing a tandem jump at 10,000 feet. “I better do it now.”

Dressed in a pink jacket, slacks and sneakers, Campbell jumped at Hazleton Regional Airport. She described the experience as “kind of a wow,” PennLive reported.

“This was her bucket list and there was no way I was missing the most incredible matriarch jumping for one of the greatest families,” Campbell’s granddaughter, Sarah Schuelke, told WNEP. “I wasn’t going to miss it.”

Don Kellner, the owner of Above the Poconos Skydivers, says has never seen a skydiver as old as Campbell. But he might see her again.

“The free fall is kind of a ‘wow.’ The wind is so terrific. It was great and I loved it. I’ll do it again,” Campbell told WNEP.