A 13-year-old Georgia boy was showing off a gun on Instagram Live when tragedy struck

In a tragic turn of events, a 13-year-old boy accidentally shot himself live on camera.

Malachi Hemphill of Forest Park, Ga., accidentally shot himself while broadcasting on Instagram Live after the gun he was holding went off. According to WXIA, the boy had taken the trash out Monday night and returned to his room. Then his mother heard the loud, unmistakeable “boom” of a gun firing.

His mother, Shaniqua Stephens and her daughter raced to the boy’s room, kicked in the door and found him laying in a pool of blood, according to the television station.





Stephens’ daughter found the teen’s phone on the floor, and noticed it was still streaming through Instagram Live.

“This is just a pain that will never go away. He was my only son,” Stephens told WXIA. “He was just only 13. Just the thought of me seeing him on the floor will never leave my brain.”

Dozens of kids who live nearby and watched the tragedy unfold on Instagram rushed to his home. According to the mother, someone told her son to put a clip in the gun when it went off. She said the gun he was showing off had been passed around through friends.

Stephens is now urging other parents to keep close tabs on their children and their social media presence, saying: “Monitor their phones, just monitor your children.”

She believes her son’s death was accidental.