A bad Samaritan took advantage of a seizure-stricken clerk, police say

A Utah convenience store clerk was the victim of a robbery when he was at his most vulnerable, police said.

The man was on the floor of the Salt Lake City, Utah, 7-Eleven in the midst of a seizure when a woman walked up to him, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Instead of helping him, police said that she took his wallet and went through it, taking his credit card.

It happened on Oct. 4. Now, police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and finding the woman who was caught on surveillance video, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Police said that someone used the stolen credit card shortly after it was seen being taken.

The woman is believed to be a regular customer at the store, the clerk told police.