He ran to the water for a closer look at a thrashing creature and found a 14-foot Great White bleeding out

Dale Pearson, of the Pearson Brothers Winery in Baja California, uploaded a video of himself and a friend paddling up to what they thought might be a whale or a hammerhead stranded in the shallow waters outside his home alongside the Sea of Cortez in Mexico.

But it wasn’t either one. It was a great white shark the size of a small car.

Whoever’s filming is pretty cavalier about approaching the injured, thrashing animal, which has a deep gash on it from an encounter with a propeller. (Those injuries, according to Mashable and the Marine Conservation Science Institute, are probably not life-threatening).





He also warns people gathered behind the camera to back up, that the incoming tide will move the shark closer towards them.

In short, they say it better than we ever could: “Holy s**t!”