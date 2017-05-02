A birthday party for a 5-year-old turned into a nightmare when the cops showed up

On Sunday night, a Birthday party in Birmingham, Alabama got out of hand and led to four arrests, including the mother of the 5-year-old celebrating her birthday. A hazy YouTube video of the event has been making rounds online. The video features screaming parents, profanity and a number of partygoers being led away in handcuffs.

While those at the party claim that they were arrested for the crime of “having a birthday party,” police are disputing that narrative. According to AL.com, police have said that the video does not show the events leading up to the arrests. The Birmingham Police Department claims that the officers body cams tell a different story, including party-goers pushing officers and throwing things at them.





A police spokesman said “from a preliminary review of the officers’ body camera footage, there were several instances where the citizens disregarded the officers’ instructions which eventually led to the officers attempting to make an arrest.” The partygoers claim that a four-month-old infant was maced during the commotion, police have not commented on that specific accusation.

The family, joined by community activists including Black Lives Matter, held a press conference on Monday. They asserted that the two officers who initially appeared on the scene “use the law to basically terrorize the community.” Community members also called for the charges against the partygoers be dropped and two officers to be punished. However, both officers remain on duty and have not yet been reassigned, though an investigation is ongoing.