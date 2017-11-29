Menu
fairlane foot locker fight michigan Read this Next

Shoes were flying as a brawl between drunken customers and employees spun wildly out of control
Advertisement

A New York mother says she fears for her safety after her home was burglarized — and as if it’s not enough that a man broke into her home and stole a drone and hoverboard, he left with some pretty personal items of hers, too.


Michelle Ashby and her sons live in Webster, near Rochester, New York. They weren’t home when their burglar broke in, but Ashby got an alert on her phone from her Nest home camera. It had picked up movement in the empty house — a lot of it.

RELATED: Well-stocked Florida underwear burglar gets caught red-handed

Michelle used her phone to stream video from the camera, and watched a burglar walk around her house about 5:00 a.m. Saturday, according to WHAM. She livestreamed the burglary as the lone burglar went through her house and picked a hoverboard and drone to make off with.

Then she noticed something else was seriously off: he was wearing her clothing. And the suitcase seen in the burglar’s hand was filled with Ashby’s underwear, she would later discover.

“I can’t even imagine how she would want to come back and stay in there,” said Karen Coffey, Ashby’s mother. “She could have been in the house at the time… The seven-year-old [child] is just out of his mind, really really worried about the bad guys in his house and the fact that he can see them on the video.”

She described the burglar as a “very strange man” who made the whole family “very uncomfortable.” They say they don’t recognize the man.

Coffey is staying with the family for now as they try to go about their lives again, knowing that the burglar is still at large. The family’s not sure how he got in — the doors and windows were locked, according to WHAM.

But the camera that provided the alarming footage might also help Webster police solve the case. Police say they have a few leads at this time and are hopeful that clear video surveillance will help zip up this underwear-laden burglar for good.

Patrick McMahon About the author:
Patrick is a content editor for Rare.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A Hollywood icon made an unpopular comment about sexual harassment, and the Internet went after her

A Hollywood icon made an unpopular comment about sexual harassment, and the Internet went after her

Video: Northwest Indiana teacher charged with felony after allegedly snorting cocaine in classroom

Video: Northwest Indiana teacher charged with felony after allegedly snorting cocaine in classroom

The identity of Vladimir Putin’s daughter has finally been confirmed, and we have a photo to prove it

The identity of Vladimir Putin’s daughter has finally been confirmed, and we have a photo to prove it

A relative of the world’s most beloved royal has been fined for acting “like a nasty drunk”

A relative of the world’s most beloved royal has been fined for acting “like a nasty drunk”

Fan favorite sings “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” on “The Voice” and absolutely slays it

Fan favorite sings “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” on “The Voice” and absolutely slays it

Shoes were flying as a brawl between drunken customers and employees spun wildly out of control
Caught on video

Shoes were flying as a brawl between drunken customers and employees spun wildly out of control

,
Frightening body cam video shows just how quickly cops need to react to someone charging with a weapon
Caught on video

Frightening body cam video shows just how quickly cops need to react to someone charging with a weapon

,
Zoinks! A school in desperate need of an exorcism catches another spooky video of a “ghost”
Caught on video

Zoinks! A school in desperate need of an exorcism catches another spooky video of a “ghost”

,
Watch what happened when a car full of people ran over a dead deer lying in the middle of the road
Caught on video

Watch what happened when a car full of people ran over a dead deer lying in the middle of the road

,
Advertisement