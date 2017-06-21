A church building put the brakes on this runaway bus in Brooklyn

Residents in a Brooklyn neighborhood probably weren’t expecting to see a runaway bus in the middle of the night.

A video shows a Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) bus going in reverse with no one inside, crashing into cars as it sped down the road:

(Warning: This video contains foul language)

Watch!: MTA bus flying backwards down the street, no driver inside, hitting several cars, injuring one, crashing Into a church. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/C2bWkUpaqn — Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) June 21, 2017

Another video was posted of the bus driver walking down the street after the vehicle:





Witnesses say this is video of the driver of that bus walking down the street after the runaway bus crashed. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/qkxq9IqmIE — Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) June 21, 2017

ABC 7 reports that the bus eventually crashed into St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, but no structural damage was reported. No one was injured in the crash, though one man changing his vehicle’s tire down the road was forced to jump out of the bus’ way.

The incident is still being investigated.