A church building put the brakes on this runaway bus in Brooklyn

Residents in a Brooklyn neighborhood probably weren’t expecting to see a runaway bus in the middle of the night.
A video shows a Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) bus going in reverse with no one inside, crashing into cars as it sped down the road:
(Warning: This video contains foul language)
Another video was posted of the bus driver walking down the street after the vehicle:
ABC 7 reports that the bus eventually crashed into St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, but no structural damage was reported. No one was injured in the crash, though one man changing his vehicle’s tire down the road was forced to jump out of the bus’ way.
The incident is still being investigated.