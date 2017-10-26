A “compensation hunter” put on quite a show when she threw herself in front of a car

A woman in Blackpool, Lancashire hunting for a legal settlement was caught on camera throwing herself at a car and then laying in the street and playing dead.

It seems she picked the wrong vehicle to scam, as the driver had a video camera running and recorded the whole incident. In the clip, the woman can be seen sprinting at the car and smacking her head on the hood. Moments later, her furious male companion charges up and begins screaming at the driver.

RELATED: A woman attempted to crash a wedding, but the bridal party wasn’t having it, police say





Christopher Stewart was driving the cab that the woman chose to throw herself into and he remembers the entire incident. In an interview with the Daily Mail, he recalled “I just thought ‘what an idiot’ — I knew straight away what was happening. She was trying to get a claim from a big and respectable company.” He says her companion ran up to the car and yelled “I’m going to kill you” at him; but as a former boxer and Royal Artillery gunner, he wasn’t worried.

Stewart also recalled that nobody came to help the woman, noting “other drivers must have thought it looked that obviously fake that they just drove around her as well.” The director of the cab company where Stewart is employed explained that he makes sure his drivers have a camera; saying “this is what’s going on, people without dash cams are open to this. Without this footage we wouldn’t have been protected, it’s madness.”