A disastrous school board meeting in Louisiana ended with an English teacher being escorted from the building in handcuffs.

Deyshia Hargrave is an English language arts teacher at Rene Rost Middle Schools in Vermilion Parish. She and others were in attendance at a school board meeting at the time of the incident, reports KATC.





Based on her face and the faces of those around her, there appeared to be tensions between those sitting in the crowd and the school board as teacher pay and salaries were being discussed.

According to ABC 13, Hargrave attempted to ask how the superintendent, Jerome Puyau, was able to get a raise when the teachers hadn’t in years. Attempting to speak during the public comment section, she was ruled out of order by board president Anthony Fontana and told she could not ask questions during that portion of the meeting.

Hargrave then raised her hand. When called upon, she tried to ask her question.

An Abbeville city marshal cut her off and directed her out of the room, despite protest from those in the crowd.

From there, she was forced to the ground and handcuffed. She protested at the way she was being handled by the city marshal, asking “What are you doing?”

When the city marshal told her to not resist, she replied, “I am not! You just pushed me to the floor!”

He walked her out of the building in handcuffs as teachers and parents followed after her.

The incident was captured on video and posted by the local news station.

The superintendent has since stated that there are no plans to press charges against Hargrave.

It is currently unclear if the city marshal acted on his own accord or under the direction of someone on the board.

