A disturbing video shows a beloved pet dog’s final moments while it played in muddy water.

According to the Daily Mail, the location of the attack was not identified. What can be seen from the video, however, is a dog exploring the area around a small body of water moments before its death.





The dog stops to sniff a turtle that is inside of its shell. After sniffing the turtle, the dog moves around the edge of the water, occasionally hopping in.

The dog stands in an area of the water during its final moments before a giant alligator, which was difficult to detect under the dark, muddy water, emerges and places its sharp teeth around the animal.

The video ends with the unidentified woman who’s filming running from the scene as the dog’s cries are heard in the background. The woman is screaming “Yikes!”

The video is available below. (Warning: Disturbing)

The uploader, who goes by Jeffrey Richards, alleged that the video was found while searching through some SD cards.

“We were taking her dog for a walk and it got eaten,” Richards wrote without providing much detail about the incident, the dog or the owner.

This is certainly not the first time an alligator has targeted a family dog.

In November, a family in Gainesville, Fla., lost their pet to an alligator swimming in Newnans Lake.

Scarlett Dent and her son, Easton Lowery, were playing with their dogs, Beignet and Blue. They were throwing sticks in the water for the dogs to retrieve. At one point, a previously unseen alligator grabbed hold Beignet.

“Easton took off running and screaming by the time I turned around to look at Beignet. He was struggling, and I saw the back of the gator, I never saw his head,” recalled Dent.

Dent said she tried to free Beignet from the alligator’s mouth. Beignet even bit her hands to help free himself. Despite the effort, the alligator successfully dragged the dog under water.

Dent later said she screamed because Lowery was close to the same area Beignet was when the alligator attacked.

“It’s been hard, because I lost my best friend that day,” Lowery said.

While not an alligator, a video of a crocodile in Mexico swimming with a collared dog in its mouth went viral several years ago. (Warning: Disturbing)

A few commenters on the video urged dog owners to keep close watch of their pets in certain areas.

Another video of a crocodile swimming with a dog in its mouth was taken by a Florida resident earlier in the year.

