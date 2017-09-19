A dog becomes a star after deciding to play soccer with the professionals

A dog took over a soccer match in Argentina when it decided to fulfill what we presume to be its lifelong goal of playing professionally.

San Lorenzo and Arsenal players were interrupted in an Argentine Primera Division match when a beige dog ran onto the field and took control of the ball. The players helped the dog play around the field while patting it along the way.

When a television station attempted to interview the dog after, the star expressed less interest in giving a statement and more interest in using the microphone as a chew toy.





San Lorenzo encontró el camino al gol gracias al aporte clave de él. Como a todo protagonista, le acercamos el micrófono de @PasoAPaso 🐶😂 pic.twitter.com/czWrjknUxe — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) September 18, 2017

