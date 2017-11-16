A Las Vegas police officer acted quickly after coming across a man who was holding his wife hostage at gunpoint.

A man in a Silverado Ranch neighborhood was reportedly strangling a woman outside of a convenience store in the presence of the couple’s 10-year-old daughter, informed Las Vegas Metro Police Lt. Patricia Cervantes. Officer David Nesheiwat, 33, was among the officers who responded to the scene after someone called in a domestic disturbance.





The man, who was later identified as Phillip Pitts, 41, reportedly pulled a 9mm handgun on the woman and held her at gunpoint.

After moving the young girl to a safe location, Nesheiwat and other officers told Pitts to drop his weapon. He instead pointed it directly towards the woman. Before he was able to pull the trigger, Nesheiwat fired four shots, hitting Pitts with at least one bullet. The woman sustained a bullet to her stomach, though investigators are still determining if she was shot by the officer or Pitts.

The pair was transported to University Medical Center Trauma Center where Pitts later died of his injuries. The woman, who was able to contact her daughter, is currently in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Nesheiwat has been on the force for 11 years. He was placed on administrative leave while the shooting is being investigated.

The incident marked the department’s 21st officer-involved — and 10th fatal — shooting this year.

(Warning: The following video contains graphic content)

