A family’s dinner is interrupted when the surveillance camera catches something spooky

A family in New Mexico had their dinner interrupted Tuesday night by a creepy image appearing on their surveillance camera.
In the surveillance footage provided to KRQE, a bright blob of light in vaguely human form can be seen streaking across the parking lot in front of the Hernandez home.
The Hernandez family told KRQE that they are not sure what the image was, but it could be otherworldly, considering the history of the lot. A neighbor told Brianna Hernandez that his uncle had lived in a house on the corner lot, and died there. The property remained vacant until it was torn down and duplexes were built.
The Hernandez family said they will keep a closer eye on their surveillance camera after the spooky sighting.