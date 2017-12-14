An Australian father and his son have both been arrested after a video of them beating up another teenager went viral online.





The 45-year-old man and his 14-year-old son cornered the teen at what appears to be an outdoor park. Based on their conversation, it sounds like the teen had spit on the other boy’s sister, the man’s daughter. In the disturbing video, which has been viewed almost 300,000 times on Facebook, the father and son approach the alleged bully about the incident.

“If you f**king touch my son … If you punch my son I am going to smash your f**king face in, mate,” the father says in the beginning of the footage as his son pushes the victim around.

He demands that the victim apologize to his son and even forces him to get down on his knees as he says, “Sorry.”

“Who are you sorry to? Sorry to my daughter? To his mum?” the father asks.

After the victim says “Yes,” the father continues verbally berating him while his son carries on with poking and prodding him.

“You know what’s gonna happen to your f**king family if I ever hear you say any f**king thing again?” he says. “You know what’s gonna f**king happen? I’m going to come to your house mate and there’s gonna be f**king hell. You got it?”

Meanwhile, the son pushes the victim onto the ground and begins pummeling him with punches as his father says, “Look at me in the f**king eye. You f**king got it? You spit on my daughter again I’m gonna f**king take your f**king head in. You got it c**t?”

When the victim insists that he understands, the father-son duo finally lets him get up off the ground.

“Good, now f**k off,” the father says as the boy walks away.

While the victim did not sustain any serious injuries, the father and son were both still arrested and charged with aggravated assault. After getting bailed out of jail, they’ll appear in court at a to-be-determined date.

Warning: This video contains graphic footage and language.