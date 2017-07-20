A fierce battle ensued when a man wielding a machete met a man with a trash can on the streets of New York City

There aren’t many places in the world where the weapons of choice are a trash can and a machete, but apparently New York City is one of them. A resident of the city captured the skirmish on video, writing that it took place at 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Wednesday morning 6:50am July 19 on the UWS. Man with machete in altercation with man in red. @NY1 @DNAinfoNY @NYDailyNews pic.twitter.com/kn9te7ugTm — Paul Tena (@paultena) July 19, 2017

The video opens with one man dragging a trash can across the street, and a moment later, his foe begins wildly swinging a machete. As the man wielding the machete tries to sprint around a car between them, he eventually throws the machete, which skitters out of the camera’s view. At this point, the other man hurls the trash can but does little damage. The machete owner tries to get away in his car, but the men end up coming to blows on the street.





A woman tries to come between them on a number of occasions before she and the machete owner finally get in the car and drive away. According to DNA Info, the police arrived shortly afterward. The man with the machete was identified as Luis Roman and was arrested for assault, criminal mischief and criminal possession of a weapon.