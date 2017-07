Aerial video shows a fisherman reeling in a massive hammerhead shark from the beach.

The shark, which is only a few feet away, fights with the fisherman in the nearly two-minute video before being pulled ashore.

RELATED: This guy almost turned into a real-life Jonah when he decided to film too close to a feeding whale

The shark was later released, Curtis Williams, a drone operator who captured the video, told WTVC.