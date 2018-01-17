A near-death experience in Oregon waters has led to a $372,500 lawsuit.

Bryan Maess, 47, an off-duty Hermiston police officer and salmon fisherman, and two of his friends were forced to jump overboard as another boat barrelled towards them on the Columbia River, reports Oregon Live. The boat was being driven by 75-year-old Marlin Lee Larsen, who said he could not see over the dash because he was sitting down. Larsen admitted that he should have been standing, but a sheriff’s report noted that the man uses a motorized scooter while on land.





Larsen’s son-in-law was present on the boat and indicated that Larsen might have been distracted by phone use. He alleged that he saw Larsen using his phone on the day of the incident. Larsen has since been accused of using his phone in the lawsuit against him.

Larsen said that the assertion was “fake news.” He criticized both the accusation and the lawsuit, arguing that the latter was unnecessary, as no one was seriously injured in the collision.

Sheriff’s investigators wrote in a report that Maess, coworker Christopher McMahon, 46, and friend Roni Durham, 57, might have suffered far worse injuries — or even been killed — had they not jumped from their ship in time.

Maess reportedly suffered “vision problems, headaches and injuries to his ankle, leg and arm from jumping into the water or being struck by debris” and now wears a knee brace, according to Oregon Live.

McMahon and Durham’s injuries included cuts and hypothermia. They have reportedly hired their own lawyers with the intention of filing lawsuits against Larsen.

Maess and McMahon were not wearing life jackets. Durham had a life jacket on, but it did not inflate.

A video of the close encounter was posted on Facebook.

Larsen has since pleaded not guilty to reckless operation of a boat, a misdemeanor charge. He also pleaded not guilty to fourth-degree assault and reckless endangerment for the lives of others.

