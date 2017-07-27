A Florida police department shared a video of one of their officers going up against an alligator

The Boynton Beach Police Department released an intense video of Police Officer Alfredo Vargas wrestling an alligator.

Vargas responded to a call regarding the animal, reports the Sun Sentinel. He was said to have contacted Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, who in turn told him that it would take half an hour for them to arrive with a trap.

Half an hour would be too long.

He also did not want to see the alligator euthanized, so he invoked his alligator handling course from 13 years ago.





“I just tried to cover its eyes. I tried to calm the alligator down,” he recalled.

The department also tweeted the video: