A front-end loader just showed us one heck of a way to put out a car fire

Dallas saw heavy rain and some flooding on Friday, and as often happens, a couple people ignored that rule about driving into standing water (Turn Around, Don’t Drown!). WFAA-8 reports that Nikki Carmona drove into floodwaters that started at about 1 foot deep but kept rising.

And unlike the other cars, instead of just flooding, hers developed an electrical short — which sparked a fire.

Video captured by witnesses shows the fire department rolling up to the scene and assessing their options for getting to the fire through the floodwaters.





Bane Machinery is a heavy equipment company across the street from the flood and fire. Their general manager saw what was happening and did what we were all thinking, what with that much water around already.

He hopped in a front-end loader and plowed right into the standing water, delivering two loads of water right onto the burning vehicle. Scott Bane, owner of Bane Machinery, was watching along with some of his coworkers.

Bane applauded his quick thinking. “He just jumped out there and put it out. Didn’t hesitate and was happy to do it,” he said.

After his work, the firefighters hardly had anything left to do.