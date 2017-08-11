A group of students were greeted in the most powerful way on their first day back to school

A back-to-school video is making its rounds across the internet.

The nearly 370 boys who attend BEST Academy of Atlanta walked into the first day of school while being cheered on and encouraged by a group of 70 older men.

The young scholars at BEST Academy ring in Day 1 with support and encouragement from the 100! pic.twitter.com/f8PoL3YZdN — Kasele Mshinda (@APS_Math) August 1, 2017

370 boys at an all boys school in Atlanta surprised with cheers from over 70 men on their first day of school. https://t.co/2QMt3u9Z4D pic.twitter.com/K2UEjoIhh1 — ABC News (@ABC) August 11, 2017

One graduating senior recalled that an older gentleman pulled him aside and said “You look like you’re going somewhere. You’ll be famous soon,” reports ABC.





“That was kind of special because not too many people think that of me,” recalled the student. He told ABC that he planned on Georgia State University to study mechanical engineering. He said that the greeting “was a boost in morale.”

Several non-profit groups participated, including 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Emerging 100 of Atlanta, The Collegiate 100 and the 100 Black Men of America.

“When they see these men high-fiving them and circling them, it’s really saying, ‘Hey, this is who I aspire to be and it’s possible,'” said Dr. Timothy Jones, principal of the school. “They become like symbols … symbols of hope and light.”

Ray Singer, 100 Black Men of Atlanta’s program director, said that the event was as much a benefit to the boys as it was to the mentors who attended.

The group adopted BEST Academy of Atlanta nearly 11 years ago.

The moving video received positive reactions:

Now this is how you welcome kids back to school 😢 Video Credit: @goliquidsoul pic.twitter.com/cESe44ETxz — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 11, 2017

Surrounded by love and support these young men are on their way to becoming men who will lead , serve and succeed. Very inspiring — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) August 11, 2017

70 Black Men forging Unity with 300 plus Young Black Men, showing mentorship and joy! Proud to see this hope is grows!! — Herbert N Malloy JR (@HerbertMalloyJR) August 11, 2017

May being surrounded by that much positive energy and love carry them through the whole year and whatever it brings. — Erin O'Neill (@IrishBelle_1) August 11, 2017

We wish them all a successful school year!