A group of students were greeted in the most powerful way on their first day back to school

A back-to-school video is making its rounds across the internet.
The nearly 370 boys who attend BEST Academy of Atlanta walked into the first day of school while being cheered on and encouraged by a group of 70 older men.
RELATED: Construction workers noticed a man going through their things, so they performed a badass citizens’ arrest
One graduating senior recalled that an older gentleman pulled him aside and said “You look like you’re going somewhere. You’ll be famous soon,” reports ABC.
“That was kind of special because not too many people think that of me,” recalled the student. He told ABC that he planned on Georgia State University to study mechanical engineering. He said that the greeting “was a boost in morale.”
Several non-profit groups participated, including 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Emerging 100 of Atlanta, The Collegiate 100 and the 100 Black Men of America.
“When they see these men high-fiving them and circling them, it’s really saying, ‘Hey, this is who I aspire to be and it’s possible,'” said Dr. Timothy Jones, principal of the school. “They become like symbols … symbols of hope and light.”
Ray Singer, 100 Black Men of Atlanta’s program director, said that the event was as much a benefit to the boys as it was to the mentors who attended.
The group adopted BEST Academy of Atlanta nearly 11 years ago.
RELATED: Two lobstermen jumped into action after noticing that a one-eyed bald eagle was struggling to swim
The moving video received positive reactions:
We wish them all a successful school year!