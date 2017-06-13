A guy’s marriage proposal got smacked down in front of Tim Tebow, and it was painfully awkward to see

We can agree that staged hijinks in between the action at sporting events have their place and, in the minor leagues, these are more of a feature than a bug.

We’re not 100 percent sure if the marriage proposal rejection you’re about to see was planned for entertainment purposes, but we’re pretty sure it wasn’t.

The build-up and the reactions of the man and woman involved seem genuine enough and this kind of misery doesn’t fit the profile of the feel-good pranks you normally see at a single-A baseball game on a Monday night.





Keep in mind that this minor league baseball team has featured a “Grounds Crew Guys Dance on the Field, Have ‘Will you marry me _____?’ Signs” routine before.

That proposal, from July 2016, had a different outcome.

This is what happened on Monday:

So this just happened!! Watch to the end A post shared by Tavi Newton (@tavinewton) on Jun 12, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

Here are some related facts: the Columbia Fireflies, based in South Carolina, are a minor league affiliate of the New York Mets; the Fireflies beat the Charleston RiverDogs 2-1; Tim Tebow plays on the Fireflies and he, just like the man with the engagement ring, struck out last night; you know a marriage isn’t meant to be if Tim Tebow’s presence can’t save it before it fails.

Absolute optimism

Not a kiss, but a whisper of ‘I can’t even deal right now’

‘I’m just going to grab my purse and go now’ accompanied by a deer in the headlights stare

Brutal.

