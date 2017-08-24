A high school cheerleading team allegedly forced members to do painful splits

Editor’s Note: Footage may be disturbing to some viewers.

Five people associated with Denver’s East High School have been placed on leave as police investigate a disturbing incident in which several members of the cheerleading team allegedly forced a freshman into an extended split position as she screamed for them to stop.

The cheer coach, assistant cheer coach, high school principal, assistant principal and Denver Public Schools deputy general counsel have been placed on leave, according to 9News.





Videos from the first week of cheer camp at East High School in June appear to show incoming freshman Ally Wakefield surrounded by her new teammates and being forced by the recently hired cheer coach into doing the splits.

Wakefield, screaming in pain, is seen on the video pleading with her coach nine times in 24 seconds to “please stop.”

Instead of allowing Wakefield to be released, the coach, Ozell Williams, appears to hold her shoulders and push down further.

The coach is a familiar figure in Denver, having made a name for himself as the guy doing backflips down the field at Denver Broncos and University of Colorado football games.

The cell phone videos were shot by two members of the team and sent anonymously to News9 in August.

“I have attached a video of the forced splits she and her other team members were forced to do at cheerleading camp and practices; unless they had a doctor’s note. This is how Ally injured her leg,” Kirsten Wakefield, Ally’s mom, said in a June 15 email addressed to East High School Athletic Director Lisa Porter and obtained by News9.

“My husband and I would like to know what the administration is going to do about my daughter’s injury and how it happened,” the email continued.

“I don’t understand why that’s allowed,” Cheri Nickolay told News9. Her daughter, Anna, quit the cheer team and does not appear in any of the videos, but she said she received the same treatment. Anna showed her mother the video.

“That made me sick to my stomach,” Nickolay said. “I don’t know how you could justify that.”

Denver Public Schools Superintendent Tom Boasberg issued the following statement about the investigation: