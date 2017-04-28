A Jimmy John’s cashier has all of the chill during a robbery, despite the gun in his face

Jimmy John’s doesn’t just sell great sandwiches. They also employ cashiers with balls of steel.

A video released by the Kansas City Police Department shows a man wearing a black hat with his hands in the pockets of a blue hoodie walking up to a cashier, presumably to make an order.

The man speaks to a cashier for about half a minute before taking a handgun out of his pocket.

The cashier looks at the robber, seemingly unfazed, as he demands the money from the cash register.

As the gun is pointed closer and closer to his face, the cashier calmly takes his glove off and hands the money over.





The employee walks to another part of the store after the robber leaves. The last thing that can be seen on the camera is his glove flying into the trashcan.

Police are still looking for the suspect. More details of the robbery, which occurred at the 3900 Broadway Blvd location in Kansas City, Mo. can be found here.

If anyone knows any information, please contact TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.