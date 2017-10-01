A little boy swallowed a toy squeaker — what happened next had the internet in stitches

An Argentinian boy had to have the squeaker from a toy surgically removed from his throat after he swallowed it.

Video taken by Doctor Santiago Gomez Zuviría and posted to Facebook shows that the squeaker was lodged in his throat, causing him to squeak every time he took a breath. The unnamed boy is expected to make a full recovery, reports the New Zealand Herald.

The tiny piece appears to be less than an inch long.

In a Facebook post, Zuviría later wrote that he intended to post the video to show the dangers that came with children’s toys, even ones that were not marked as having small parts — not to ridicule the boy.