Menu
burglar Read this Next

Seeing a stranger in her home was bad enough, but then she checked her underwear drawer
Advertisement

The live stream of a United Nations war tribunal cut to black when the man on trial, a former Bosnian Croat military leader, drank poison upon hearing the ruling.


Slobodan Praljak, 72, was previously convicted in 2013 for his failure to act when soldiers were persecuting and murdering Muslims in East Mostar during the Bosnian War, which lasted from 1992 to 1995.

Praljak recently appealed the conviction and appeared before a court in The Hague. There, the initial 20-year sentence was upheld

“Praljak is not a criminal. I reject your verdict,” he said, before grabbing a vial in his possession and drinking from it. He then told the court that he drank poison.

Carmel Agius, the presiding judge, suspended the court proceedings and ordered the curtains be drawn to shield the public from viewing the court. Emergency medical services nearby responded to Praljak.

While Croatian reported that Praljak died, a spokesperson for the tribunal was unable to confirm the death.

Prominent Serbian lawyer Toma Fila spoke of how easy it was to sneak poison into the courtroom while speaking with the Associated Press. Fila, who himself defended suspects at the war crimes court, said that security was “just like an airport.”

“They inspect metal objects, like belts, metal money, shoes, and take away mobile phones,” he said. However, “pills and small quantities of liquids” could easily remain undetected by security.

As Business Insider notes, Praljak is not the first general to attempt suicide during court proceedings. Slavko Dokmanovic and Milan Babić, both of whom were also Croation Serbs accused of war crimes in the Bosnian War, were found dead in their cells. Dokmanovic was found in 1998 and Babić in 2006.

Some outlets removed the videos of the attempt.

Others have decided to keep the moment online.

(Warning: This video contains disturbing images)

RELATED: Frightening body cam video shows just how quickly cops need to react to someone charging with a weapon

Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Matt Lauer has been axed from “TODAY,” and long-whispered rumors of a scandal are coming back

Matt Lauer has been axed from “TODAY,” and long-whispered rumors of a scandal are coming back

“I turn into a huge a*****e”: one of America’s favorite actresses has a method for repelling fans in public

“I turn into a huge a*****e”: one of America’s favorite actresses has a method for repelling fans in public

One person from Meghan Markle’s life doesn’t seem very excited about the royal engagement

One person from Meghan Markle’s life doesn’t seem very excited about the royal engagement

Cab driver leaves the scene of an accident and causes more damage

Cab driver leaves the scene of an accident and causes more damage

Donald Trump responded to Matt Lauer’s firing at NBC by putting everyone else there on notice

Donald Trump responded to Matt Lauer’s firing at NBC by putting everyone else there on notice

Seeing a stranger in her home was bad enough, but then she checked her underwear drawer
Caught on video

Seeing a stranger in her home was bad enough, but then she checked her underwear drawer

,
Shoes were flying as a brawl between drunken customers and employees spun wildly out of control
Caught on video

Shoes were flying as a brawl between drunken customers and employees spun wildly out of control

,
Frightening body cam video shows just how quickly cops need to react to someone charging with a weapon
Caught on video

Frightening body cam video shows just how quickly cops need to react to someone charging with a weapon

,
Zoinks! A school in desperate need of an exorcism catches another spooky video of a “ghost”
Caught on video

Zoinks! A school in desperate need of an exorcism catches another spooky video of a “ghost”

,
Advertisement