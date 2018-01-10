A logger who felt like trying out a tree cut he saw in a picture, recorded his approach and showed off the results of the situational directional felling method on YouTube.





RELATED: Proof that a day in the life of a lumberjack is tree times as dangerous as you wood think

While there were many naysayers who said that it was useless and unnecessary, and some with tree felling experience agreed that they never once had to do this, others thought that it was clever and potentially useful situationally.

The video uploaded by Tree Climber Harry some months ago is still gaining traction on the internet to the tune of more than one million views.

He originally wrote under the video that this was an “old logger’s felling technique used to keep trees on the stumps when being dropped” and that it is a “great technique for felling trees on steep slopes or near houses.”

Months after many “haters” took exception to this idea and this description of the cut, Tree Climber Harry decided to clarify.

“Just to clarify, this was the first time I have done this cut, I saw a picture of it and decided to give it a try. Obviously this little trunk didn’t need it done or anything but the cut looked cool so I gave it a go :)” he wrote in a comment on YouTube two months ago.

Some people observed, as did this writer, that there was a resemblance to mortises and tenons you find in woodworking. One commenter got even more specific, saying the cut reminded him of a bridle joint.

RELATED: You never know what lightning will strike, but this tree was clearly a direct target

Below is a sampling of some of the other reactions to the video:

“Never had to use this cut in almost 3 decades of tree felling,but no problems if you like it, but even more amazing , the hateful mommie’s basement troll comments , some people I just feel sorry for.” “All these keyboard warriors who have never fell a tree or used a chainsaw in their life 🤣. They’re trying out a directional felling technique, get off your high horses, he’s having fun.” “Clever idea. I’ve seen enough chain saw fails on youtube by unskilled or careless people where this technique might have come in handy. I’d probably make the tenon a lot wider. Like a third of the trunk width.” “It looks like a bridle joint in wood working. I could see this having use in certain situations, in particular tipping spars real close to a building, which we have done in the past with a well tensioned butt tie. I think the tricky part would be setting your hinge width while not cutting too far into the joint so as to weaken it.” “I could see this cut being useful in a few situations, you won’t use it every day but it is a guarantee of where that tree will fall, like, as previously stated the tree is close to a house, building, in between two buildings or power lines out in the country where the city and county rarely maintain anything and it’s all up to the landowner. Good video.” “That’s right… a young buck takes on trying something new and testing his metal a bit.. ..films it with a bit of well earned pride for getting out there for those of us who are sitting on our ass at home so we can shit on it. C’mon people! We are better than this! Good job lad. I’ll like and subscribe for sure!”

We’re with them. We will say, though, that it’s the best and safest practice to always wear eye protection.