A man caught on camera brutally pummeling his pregnant girlfriend begs for a lighter sentence

Jamar Bernard Woody hyperventilated in court Monday while begging a judge not to enforce his eight-year prison sentence for attacking his pregnant girlfriend in a convenience store in June 2016.

“This is my breaking point,” he said, adding that he doesn’t want to “watch my sons grow up through pictures.” “I’m not fit to take this right now.”

“I don’t find [the sentence] to be unreasonable,” Judge Chris Clemens said, upholding the jury’s recommendation.

Woody, 35, was convicted of malicious wounding for the attack in Roanoke, Virginia, which was caught by surveillance video. The footage shows Woody brutally punching Shatory Irving when she was three months pregnant and using a crutch while recovering from a broken ankle. Woody continuously hits Irving in the head, even after she has fallen to the ground.

Doctors testified that Irving, 26, had an inch-long cut on her forehead that exposed part of her skull following the assault. Her child was born prematurely last fall, but she and the baby are in good health. Despite efforts on her part to provide a testimony that would keep Woody out of jail, his sentence was confirmed.

Woody was on probation for a 2008 federal drug conviction at the time of the incident and could now face revocation of suspended jail time.

