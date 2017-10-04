Man smokes cigarette at gas station — and paid for it almost immediately

A gas station employee went to extreme lengths to show a guy that it wasn’t cool to smoke so close to the gas pump.

According to a post on Reddit with an accompanying GIF, a customer refused to put his cigarette out, even after he was asked to do so by the attendant. The attendant decided to take matters into his own hands by grabbing a fire extinguisher and spraying the man down. The video was originally posted to LiveLeak.

The warnings against smoking next to gas stations should always be heeded. In 2013, a Georgia man faced charges of reckless conduct after the action of flicking a cigarette lighter close to his gas tank ignited a fire that “severely injured” his wife, according to authorities.





