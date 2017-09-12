A man walks away from a plane crash virtually unscathed — and it was all caught on security video

A Connecticut man survived a plane crash that caught on a security camera with minimal injury.

A security camera captured the moment Manfred Frost, 79, crashed a 1981 Cessna 172 in Plainville. Frost’s plane crashed into a tree in his attempt to land the aircraft. He tumbled out of the plane and into a parking lot near the airport. He narrowly dodged a vehicle in the process.

RELATED: Video of a tree falling on a moving car will remind you to stay off the road during storms





“I was very fortunate I got out of it without any real injuries,” Frost said. “I’m just so thankful.”

The crash is currently being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration. It has already been determined that the plane suffered a minor leak.

Frost’s crash marks the eighth small plane crash in Connecticut this year. While he thankfully survived, the previous crashes claimed the lives of six.