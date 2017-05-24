A Mississippi fisherman and his buddy just reeled in a bag of “junk” that’s hard to believe

We can say with confidence that we’ve seen some pretty weird stuff reeled in by fishermen over the years, but a bag full of dildos?

That’s a new one.

RELATED: Fishermen fought this 2,500 pound monster of the deep for four hours and it was worth every minute

Video uploaded to YouTube by Erik named “Interesting catch on the Mississippi River” reveals that the catch of the day was “junk.”



“A buddy of mine had a pretty interesting catch on the Mississippi River,” YouTuber Erik wrote. You don’t say? Pictured below is that “interesting catch.”

RELATED: In a moment of pure comedy glory, someone threw a sex toy onto the field of an NFL game

On the one hand, this seems like something that would be pretty easy to fake. On the other, we’re too busy laughing to care. For what it’s worth, the bag of sex toys does seem fairly waterlogged and dirty, for more reason than one.

Is this legit or a just a funny fake? Let us know what you think in the comments.