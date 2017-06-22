A motorcyclist drove up to Trump protesters lying in the middle of the road and just kept going

During a Wednesday protest against the GOP healthcare bill in San Francisco, a man allegedly rode his motorcycle through the crowd of protesters on purpose and was later detained by police.

Protesters had gathered outside of the San Francisco Federal Building that afternoon to conduct a “die-in,” in which nearly 20 people lay down the street to block traffic. That’s when the man drove up the wrong side of the road on a red motorcycle.

“Everyone thought he was just confused, but he didn’t stop, and at some point it became clear he was going to come through the crowd and people jumped out of the way,” Emily Lee, a spokeswoman for the group Bay Resistance, said. “He was definitely targeting us. It was unclear if it was for political reasons or if he was just mentally unstable or what, but it was terrifying.”

According to Lee, the man then turned around and drove back through the crowd. However, federal police officers had already arrived and ordered him to stop. When the man failed to obey their orders, one officer pulled his gun on him. Luckily, no one was injured.

The suspect is currently in police custody but has not been charged yet.

